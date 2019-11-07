Register
12:01 GMT +307 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Google headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. 2013

    Google Seeks Closer Cooperation with DoD Despite Departure from Pentagon-Funded AI Project

    © AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Google halted its involvement in a Pentagon venture dubbed Project Maven in March after more than 3,000 of the tech giant's employees signed a petition to leave the group. The project, aimed to employ artificial intelligence to analyse reconnaissance footage taken by drones, has been criticised over the Pentagon's use of drones for strikes abroad.

    Google is looking for enhanced cooperation with the Pentagon's AI centre on a wide array of projects, the tech giant's Vice President Kent Walker said on Tuesday at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence conference.

    According to Walker, the enterprise is willing to "press the reset button" and actively engage with the Department of Defence on artificial intelligence in spite of the withdrawal from the military's Project Maven earlier this year.

    The vice president, however, refused to reveal whether Google is contemplating renewing its involvement in the partnership, adding that the company's decision concerned only the contract itself, rather than overall cooperation with the US military.

    Kent Walker, Senior Vice President Of Global Affairs, Google, speaks onstage during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 24, 2019 in New York City.
    © AFP 2019 / Riccardo Savi
    Kent Walker, Senior Vice President Of Global Affairs, Google, speaks onstage during the 2019 Concordia Annual Summit - Day 2 at Grand Hyatt New York on September 24, 2019 in New York City.

    At the same time, Walker confirmed that Google is not seeking joint projects with the Pentagon on developing weapons systems citing the limits of the company's experience in that area and undesirable consequences this cooperation may possibly entail.

    Google first announced it did not intend to renew its contract on Project Maven with the Pentagon in June 2018. The decision followed a move by over 3,000 Google employees, who launched a petition asking Google's CEO Sundar Pichai to pull out of the project, because they believe that Google should not be involved in the business of war.

    Related:

    If Google Drops Project Maven, ‘Pentagon Will Try to Strike Back at Them’
    Pentagon Top Brass Infuriated That Google Works with China But Not US Military
    Google to End Drone Program With Pentagon in 2019 – Reports
    Tags:
    United States, Department of Defence, artificial intelligence, Pentagon, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Morbid Beauty: Old and Spooky Cemeteries Across the World
    Bailing on New York
    Bailing on New York
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse