Russia, India Working on Defence Industry Cooperation Program Until 2030

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and India are coordinating a program of defence industry cooperation until 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov said Wednesday. India is one of the largest buyers of Russian weaponry.

"Work is underway to coordinate a program of Russian-Indian military-technical cooperation until 2030", Borisov said after a meeting with India's Defence Minster Rajnath Singh, who is on his first visit to Russia since his appointment to the post in late May.

According to a statement posted on the Russian government's website, Borisov also noted that, despite external pressure, Russia and India are successfully implementing joint plans in the area of defence industry cooperation, in particular, on the supply of S-400 air defence missile systems to New Delhi.

In October 2018, Moscow and New Delhi signed a contract on the deliveries of the S-400 systems to India worth over $5 billion.

Meanwhile, Russia and India have been developing cooperation in various spheres, including the defence industry, for decades. On 4 September, the intergovernmental agreement on the joint production of spare parts was signed during the Russia-India Summit in Vladivostok.

Rajnath Singh has invited Russian arms manufacturing companies to attend the 2019 Defence Expo in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.