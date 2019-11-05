Register
00:46 GMT +305 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Uncommon Enlistment: US Navy Asked Cruise Line for Advice on Carrier Repairs

    © MC2 Ernest R. Scott
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 60
    Subscribe

    As every East Coast aircraft carrier remains docked and maintenance deadlines pass by, the US Navy recently confirmed they have been exhausting all options and even called upon Carnival Cruise Line for repair advice and tips.

    It was revealed last week that all six aircraft carriers based on the US’ East Coast were docked in Virginia at Naval Station Norfolk, for everything ranging from refuelings and repairs to full-blown overhauls. One West Coast aircraft carrier is also drydocked.

    In an effort to remedy the present situation and prevent a future pileup of carriers, the US Navy has branched out and tapped into new sources of naval knowledge.

    Speaking to Business Insider, Naval Sea Systems Command chief Vice Adm. Tom Moore revealed his branch met with numerous experts and executives of Carnival Cruise Line "a few months back," reported Task & Purpose. A spokesman for the cruise line later backed up Moore’s statement and told the outlet that they spoke about how the cruise line has “been able to do shipyard maintenance as quickly and effectively” as they do.

    Though the idea of Carnival Cruise Line, which carries the largest amount of vacationers annually, partnering up with the Navy sounds odd, Cmdr. Sarah Higgins, the spokesperson for Navy Secretary Richard Spencer, said the military official "believes the Department of the Navy must make every effort to retain and expand our competitive edge."

    In fact, Carnival Cruise Line is not the only company tapped by the Navy.

    Higgins noted Spencer has “met or spoken with companies from diverse sectors offering differing perspectives on sustainment, maintenance, supply-chain management, personnel management, and other topics.”

    Last month, Spencer, who once put his job on the line for the still-behind-schedule USS Ford, had a lot to say about lawmakers such as Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) - a harsh critic and US Navy veteran who has taken the branch to task several times in recent months and recently said she does not see an "end in sight” for the USS Ford’s maintenance.

    “Leaders in Congress who make disparaging comments against a platform [for which] we’re developing new technologies – you could not ask for a better disinformation program for our competitors,” he said on October 23 at the Brookings Institute, as reported by Breaking Defense. “And I truly mean that.”

    The USS Carl Vinson, the aircraft carrier receiving repairs on the West Coast, made headlines last month after Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) agents determined a third-class petty officer shot himself earlier this year after showing off in a “joking fashion.”

    Kitsap Sun reported witnesses told NCIS that the sailor was known to play a “game” of sorts to “elicit a reaction from others” and would "unholster his weapon, position it towards his mouth, and pull the trigger, while smiling.” However, this time in particular, the gun was loaded and discharged.

    Luckily the gunshot was not fatal and the officer received a reduction in rank and 30 days of “restriction.” The location of the gunshot wound on the sailor’s body remains unknown.

    Related:

    US Navy Hits 80% Super Hornet Readiness Goals Ahead of Schedule
    ‘Renew Heritage, Pride’: US Navy Brings Back Torpoedoman’s Mates on Subs
    New US Navy $7.8 Billion Destroyer Running Five Years Behind Schedule
    US Navy Must Fix or Abandon Leaky Fuel Tanks Above Honolulu’s Drinking Water
    US Navy Audit Uncovers $126 Million in Aircraft Parts Stored in Unknown Warehouse
    Tags:
    US military, West Coast United States, maintenance, aircraft carrier, Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Cruise, USS Ford, USS Carl Vinson, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Collection of Russian fur coats in 1968
    Winter is Coming: Get Inspired by Soviet Women Wearing Fur to Decide on Your Outfit
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    Doggone Photoshopped Shame
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse