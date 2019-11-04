Washington previously announced its decision to suspend Ankara's participation in the international F-35 programme over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400s, adding that Turkey would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.

Turkish authorities are studying a Russian proposal for the supply of fighter jets, Ismail Demir the head of Turkey’s Defence Industry Directorate said on Monday.

"We have a proposal from the [Russian] side, and we are evaluating this proposal. It needs to be evaluated from a financial, technical and strategic point of view. Now there is no question of giving an answer [to the proposal]. It is necessary to conduct a broad analysis," Demir told NTV.

He also confirmed that the deployment of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in Turkey is ongoing.

Demir also noted that the delivery of a second batch of Russian S-400 missile defence systems may be delayed beyond a planned 2020 timeline over talks on technology sharing and joint production.

On 22 October, Dmitry Shugaev, head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, announced that consultations were underway on the possible supply of Su-35 and Su-57 fighters, but the conclusion of contracts was not yet discussed.

On 29 October, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar denied reports that Ankara would purchase Russian Su-35 fighters.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the supply of Russian S-400 air defence systems to Turkey in September 2017. Russia completed the first shipment of S-400 components to Turkey in late July 2019. With the second tranche of deliveries wrapping up in late September, Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said that he did not rule out Ankara buying an additional batch of S-400s if necessary.

The US claims that the S-400 systems are incompatible with NATO's air defence weapons and may compromise the operations of F-35 fighter jets. Washington has repeatedly threatened to slap sanctions on Ankara over its purchase of the S-400s.