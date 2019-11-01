Register
    The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN 717) returns home following a seven-month deployment. Olympia conducted an around-the-world deployment in support of maritime security operations with allies and partners to ensure high-end war fighting capabilities in this era of great power competition.

    Videos: US’ Oldest Nuclear Attack Sub Concludes Global Journey, Enters Retirement

    US Navy/Amanda Gray
    The Los Angeles-class, nuclear-powered fast attack submarine USS Olympia (SSN-717) is now retired from the US Navy after concluding its monthslong, around-the-world tour earlier this year.

    The Olympia entered port for the final time on October 29 after concluding its seven-month, global voyage through the Earth’s oceans. The nuclear-powered attack sub’s arrival at the Naval Base Kitsap in Bremerton, Washington, marked the end of the longest-serving US submarine’s 35-year career and the beginning of its decommissioning process.

    “We are very happy to bring Olympia back to Washington, so that we can continue to build and foster the relationships that have been around since her commissioning,” Benjamin J. Selph, commanding officer of the Olympia, said, as reported by the Kitsap Daily News. “The city loves the ship, and the ship loves the city. I am glad we have such amazing support as we bid this incredible submarine farewell.”

    The Los Angeles-class sub’s retirement comes as the US Navy is making room for its Virginia-class subs, the latest generation of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines. The Olympia’s decommissioning brings the force down to 39 remaining Los Angeles-class subs, according to the Navy.

    Commissioned on November 17, 1984, the vessel was the US Navy’s longest-serving submarine, with nearly 35 years of service.

    While the Olympia’s home port was located in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor, and the vessel was routinely scheduled for western Pacific deployment, it recently completed a seven-month, around-the-world deployment in which it conducted “operations to support national security,” noted a Navy news release.

    The Navy reported that the mission, which concluded in September, took the crew to several locations, including ports in Gibraltar and Souda Bay, Greece.

    “Our submarine force operates globally with allies and partners to ensure high-end warfighting capability in this era of great power competition," Rear Adm. Blake Converse, commander of the Submarine Force for US Pacific Fleet, said in the release.

