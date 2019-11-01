Russia Completes Supplies of S-400 Air Defence Missile Systems to Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia completed the delivery of all components of S-400 air defence missile systems to Turkey ahead of schedule, Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev said Friday.

“In 2019, Rosoboronexport has continued to strengthen its image of a reliable partner, a dynamic and flexible company, ready to conduct business efficiently even in the face of strong pressure from competitors. We successfully introduce financial instruments that make our cooperation with partners independent of adverse external factors," Mikheev said.

"It bears fruit. Despite the sanctions, we delivered ahead of schedule all components of the S-400 air defense systems to Turkey, established and opened the world's first joint venture for the production of 200-series Kalashnikov assault rifles in India,” he said.

Earlier, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said Russia's S-400 in Turkey would be prepared for commissioning until next spring.

Moscow and Ankara signed a loan agreement for the supply of Russian S-400 air defence systems to Turkey in September 2017. Russia completed the first shipment of S-400 components to Turkey in late July 2019. With the second state of the deliveries wrapping up in late September, Foreign Minister Cavusoglu said that he did not rule out that Ankara may purchase an additional batch of S-400s if necessary.