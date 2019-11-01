The Israeli Air Force, along with the US Air Force and other partner nations, are participating in the fourth iteration of the Blue Flag Israel exercise series.
Over one thousand personnel from the US, Germany, Italy, and Greece are to take part in the military exercises, an IDF spokesperson reported on Friday.
ה-"BLUE FLAG" יוצא לדרך:— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 1, 2019
לראשונה בארץ - תרגיל ״דור 5״ בין לאומי בהשתתפות מטוסי F-35
לפרטים נוספים: https://t.co/TfqIZir5WC pic.twitter.com/yB1oRfQjvp
All comments
Show new comments (0)