Register
15:26 GMT +331 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Pentagon

    US Mulls Attacking Peripheral Territories of Russia and China as Possible Deterrence Option – Report

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rudi Riet / The Pentagon
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe

    The US and other NATO states have long sounded their fears that Moscow might try to initiate an offensive in the Baltics, citing its alleged involvement in the armed conflict in Ukraine's east. Russia vehemently denies these accusations and accuses western governments of scaremongering and "demonising" Russia.

    Some "influential voices" in the current US administration have suggested various aggressive options for a US response to a possible Russian offensive in the Baltic or an operation by China in Taiwan, Foreign Policy journal reported. None of these options though are likely to bring Washington its desired results, the media outlet added.

    Namely, some US officials suggest that "horizontal escalation" or imposing great expenses on these countries through trade embargoes or targetting foreign bases and facilities can be possible options. There have been suggestions that in response to aggressive actions by Moscow or Beijing, Washington could target their remote deployments. For example, this could be Russian forces in Syria or China's base in Djibouti. 

    Russia's Su-24 bomber lands at the Hmeymim air base in Latakia, Syria. File photo
    © Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Russia's Su-24 bomber lands at the Hmeymim air base in Latakia, Syria. File photo

    The media platform points out, however, that such an option is unlikely to produce the necessary effect since these territories are not as crucial for them as say the Baltics or Taiwan. The Foreign Policy further suggests that both Moscow and Beijing are likely to write-off these external deployments at the stage of planning any potential future offensives.

    More aggressive voices in Washington suggest that the US could strike the two states' periphery, such as Crimea and the Far East in Russia, or the western regions of China, as a response to their offensives. Some went as far as to advise attacks on so-called "strategic centres of gravity" - government control apparatus or economic assets vital to the two countries' societies.

    These hawkish strategies are likely doomed to produce more harm than results, Foreign Policy journal argued: 

    "...attacks against these cost-imposition targets—whether in peripheral areas or against strategic assets—will either be pinpricks, unlikely to matter much, or will be so painful that they provoke, and may appear to much of the rest of the world to justify severe retaliation. Russia and China each have plenty of ways to escalate in return, including the use of nuclear weapons—even against the United States itself."

    Russia Scaremongering

    NATO states, including the US, have been discussing ways to fend-off potential Russia's offensives in Europe ever since they accused Moscow of involvement in the armed conflict in Ukraine's east, which started in 2014.

    5th generation Sukhoi Su-57 fighter jets perform at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Mama I'm a Criminal: NATO Allegedly Assigns New Reporting Name for Russia's Su-57 Stealth Jet

    Russia denies taking any part in it, pointing out that western states failed to present any credible proof to substantiate their claims. The Kremlin accused NATO states of using these claims for scaremongering purposes and called on establishing a proper dialogue instead of boosting NATO's military presence near Russia's borders.

    Related:

    Joint Chiefs Chairman Warns Russia, China, North Korea, Iran are Trying to ‘Contest’ US Space Supremacy
    US Army Embarks on 16-Year Modernization Program to Match ‘Pacing Threat’ Russia, China
    Containment of China, Russia True Reason Behind US INF Treaty Withdrawal - Russian Defence Minister
    Hawk Out: How Bolton's Departure May Affect US Relations With N Korea, China, Iran & Russia
    Tags:
    Baltic, Russia, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Robot Next Door: Possible Future Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    The Robot Next Door: The Future of Coexistence Between Humans and Androids
    President Trump tweeted that the Democratic Party has a death wish and that it is being led to doom by Adam Schiff.
    Rallying Republicans
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse