Researchers Locate First US Ship Destroyed by Kamikazes During WWII - Photos

A deep-sea expedition exploring the Pacific Ocean found remains of the USS St. Lo – an American escort carrier and the first ship to be completely destroyed by Japanese Kamikaze planes during World War II.
The main part of the wreckage is located upright in 4,736 meters (15,538 feet) of water, on the edge of the Philippine Trench.
RV Petrel odkrył kolejny wrak.— D☢️n Imba🇵🇱🏁🇪🇺 (@don_imba) October 14, 2019
Tym razem lotniskowiec eskortowy USS "St. Lo" zatopiony przez pojedyńczego kamikaze z podwieszoną bombą. pic.twitter.com/Bgf4ZGrACf
St. Lo was attacked by a kamikaze plane near the Philippines in 1944. The suicide attack managed to detonate torpedo and bomb magazines on the ship, killing 143 people on board, and subsequently sinking the ship.
The carrier became the first major warship sunk by kamikaze attack, exploding and burning and sinking after half an hour. 143 US sailors were killed. The R/V #PETREL discovered ST LO's wreck earlier this year, yielding more amazing imagery. https://t.co/oQvTvQfytk pic.twitter.com/E8cOhqlpQe— Chris Cavas (@CavasShips) October 26, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)