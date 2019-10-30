Researchers Locate First US Ship Destroyed by Kamikazes During WWII - Photos

The ship was discovered in May, but images of the vessel were only published this October – 75 years after the fatal incident during the Battle of Leyte Gulf between the US and Japan.

A deep-sea expedition exploring the Pacific Ocean found remains of the USS St. Lo – an American escort carrier and the first ship to be completely destroyed by Japanese Kamikaze planes during World War II.

The main part of the wreckage is located upright in 4,736 meters (15,538 feet) of water, on the edge of the Philippine Trench.

RV Petrel odkrył kolejny wrak.

Tym razem lotniskowiec eskortowy USS "St. Lo" zatopiony przez pojedyńczego kamikaze z podwieszoną bombą. pic.twitter.com/Bgf4ZGrACf — D☢️n Imba🇵🇱🏁🇪🇺 (@don_imba) October 14, 2019

​St. Lo was attacked by a kamikaze plane near the Philippines in 1944. The suicide attack managed to detonate torpedo and bomb magazines on the ship, killing 143 people on board, and subsequently sinking the ship.