Russia Deploys Podsolnukh Radar Systems to Far East, Baltic and Caspian Seas – Manufacturer

"We are creating surface wave radars, designed to detect vessels and aircraft. These are Podsolnukh radars. They have already been put into service, used in three areas: the Far East, the Caspian Sea, and the Baltic Sea", Makarov said.
Earlier reports said that the Podsolnukh systems, which are capable of detecting both waterborne and air targets, had been delivered to the Caspian Flotilla.
The system's functional capabilities are classified, but according to the Research Institute, the radars control a surface and air over a 200-mile zone, and are able to detect vessels from 200-400 km (125-250 miles).
All comments
Show new comments (0)