Armed and Dangerous: US Media Reveals Russia's Deadliest Bombers

The Soviet and American Air Forces kept a close eye on each other during the cold war, and this led to both sides gaining respect for the mastery and unique technologies of the opposing side. Some of the prototypes created during that time remain relevant and praiseworthy today.

Russian warplanes have once again stolen the limelight in the US media this past week when The National Interest issued a chart of the most dangerous bombers, created in the country.

The magazine included 4 planes on its list - the Tu-95 "Bear", Tu-22M "Backfire", and Tu-160 "Blackjack", as well as the Tupolev PAK DA project which is still under development.

© Photo: Youtube/Militer Dunia Artist concept of a T-4MS "Project 200" perspective aircraft and deep modification of the soviet Sukhoi T-4 high-speed reconnaissance, anti-ship and strategic bomber.

According to the report, the PAK DA bomber will eventually replace both the Tu-160 supersonic aircraft and the earlier Tu-95. The plane will be fully designed in Russia but currently, there are no existing prototypes.