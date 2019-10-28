US X-37B Spaceplane Spent Record 780 Days in Space, Put Satellites Into Orbit – Air Force

“The Air Force’s X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle Mission 5 successfully landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center Shuttle Landing Facility Oct. 27, 2019 at 3:51 a.m. [23:51 on Saturday GMT],” the Air Force said.
Randy Walden, Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office director, pointed out that the Boeing X-37B’s flight was the longest in history and noted that the spaceplane placed into orbit several small satellites.
First X-37B OTV-5 landing images are coming in... #X37B #OTV5
“This program continues to push the envelope as the world’s only reusable space vehicle. With a successful landing today, the X-37B completed its longest flight to date and successfully completed all mission objectives … This mission successfully hosted Air Force Research Laboratory experiments, among others, as well as providing a ride for small satellites,” Walden said.
The mission was launched on 7 September, 2017, from Cape Canaveral with the Space X Falcon 9 booster. That was the second landing of the X-37B: during the previous mission it spent 718 days in orbit. The start of the next mission is scheduled for 2020.
