Register
19:08 GMT +327 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Military exercise in Kaliningrad Region

    US Think Tank Proposes Using Polish Forces to ‘Seize’ Russia’s Kaliningrad

    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    304
    Subscribe

    Russia’s westernmost territory has been one of the focal point of tensions between Moscow and the NATO alliance. Earlier this week, a US nuclear-capable B-52 bomber simulated a bombing run near the Russian exclave.

    R.D. Hooker Jr., a researcher at the Jamestown Foundation, a well-known Washington-based think tank with an anti-Russian bent, has published a report recommending a NATO invasion of Kaliningrad in the immediate wake of the breakout of any hostilities between Russia and the alliance.

    “Dealing with Kaliningrad first is imperative,” Hooker stresses, clarifying that taking the region was key if the alliance wants to deprive Russia of local ground and air superiority, and of the Russian Baltic Fleet’s home port.

    “Russian ground forces there (two motor rifle brigades and one tank regiment with artillery) are substantial, but Russian leaders should understand clearly that unprovoked aggression against NATO will come at a high price. Part of that cost must be losing Kaliningrad, a constant irritant and friction point in peacetime and a crucial strategic fulcrum – for both sides – in wartime,” the analyst writes.

    Hooker notes that “Polish heavy forces, which are based nearby, along with US forces based in Poland are the obvious solutions for this mission.”

    © AP Photo / Alik Keplicz
    Polish Army soldiers salute as tanks roll on one of the city's main streets during a yearly military parade celebrating the Polish Army Day, in Warsaw, Poland. File photo.
    What would prompt Russia to start a war with NATO? According to Hooker, “Mother Russia” has devious plans for the Baltic region, including an alleged desire to annex the Baltic States and attack Poland to “fracture the Alliance and transform the European security environment in profound ways.”

    Realising the danger of the policy he is proposing, Hooker stresses that NATO must work up “strong nerves” to invade Kaliningrad, pointing out that “Russian propaganda will trumpet the ‘sacred soil of the motherland,’ and Russian leaders will threaten nuclear retaliation.” Moscow, he writes, “cannot expect NATO to treat Kaliningrad with kid gloves” in the event of war, and suggests that “an early takeover” of the Russian exclave may very well “determine the success or failure of the initial defence.”

    ‘Tabloid Fantasy’

    Commenting on Hooker’s recommendations, Kaliningrad region governor Anton Alikhanov called the analyst’s report a “tabloid fantasy,” and said he was sick and tired of having to “comment on American stupidities.”

    “I get the sense that it’s not experts who gathered [at this think tank], but people writing pulp fiction,” Alikhanov said, speaking to Russia’s RBC newspaper on Sunday.
    Cities of Russia. Kaliningrad
    © Sputnik / Konstantin Chalabov
    Cities of Russia. Kaliningrad

    Hooker’s report isn’t the first time a US think tank has proposed “neutralising” Russia’s Kaliningrad in a conflict. Last month, the Russian military announced that Russia’s western exclave was fully protected “against any aggressive ‘plans’ developed by US generals” after US media reported on a Pentagon plan to defeat Russian air defences in the region.

    In 2017, the RAND Corporation, another US-based think tank with Cold War roots, issued its own report on the prospects of a conflict in Kaliningrad, pondering whether Russia would even treat an attack on the exclave as ‘an attack on the Russian homeland’.

    Neither report attempts to answer why Russia would risk World War III with a conventionally superior NATO foe for the sake of the Baltic republics. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov have repeatedly dismissed claims of any aggressive intentions against Russia’s western neighbours, calling claims to the contrary “groundless” and “absurd.” In 2016, President Putin said he believed that “all sober-minded people who really are involved in politics” in the West understand that “the idea of a Russian threat to, for example, the Baltics, is complete madness.”

    Russian military during drills of the Baltic Fleet in Kaliningrad Region
    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Russian military during drills of the Baltic Fleet in Kaliningrad Region

    Hotspot of Tensions

    Amid the deteriorating relations between NATO and Russia over the last five years, Kaliningrad has become a hotspot of tensions. On Wednesday, aircraft monitoring service PlaneRadar reported that a US B-52H strategic bomber carried out a simulated bombing of the Russian Baltic Fleet’s Kaliningrad base. Previously, Russian and NATO aircraft repeatedly encountered one another over local airspace, with one incident recent seeing a Russian Su-27 fighter literally chase away a Spanish Air Force F-18 after it approached to within several hundred meters of Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu’s passenger jet as it flew over the area.

    Related:

    Iskander Missiles in Kaliningrad Just 'Excuse' for NATO Buildup – Ret. Officer
    US Spy Plane Spotted in Kaliningrad Region Near Russian Border - Report
    Pentagon Says Has Plan of Defeating Air Defence System of Russia’s Kaliningrad Region
    Russian MoD: US Air Force Commander’s Naive Belief in ‘Conquering’ Kaliningrad is Concerning
    US B-52 Simulates Bombing Run Near Russia’s Kaliningrad – Reports
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Model Madalina Ghenea on the red carpet at the premiere of The Irishman during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    This Week in Pictures: 19-25 October
    Geography With Trump
    Geography With Trump
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse