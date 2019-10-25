Serbian President Confirms Buying Russia's Pantsir-S Missile System, Delivery Expected Soon

Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry said it had dispatched its S-400 and Pantsir-S missile systems to Serbia to participate in their first-ever military drills abroad.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has confirmed purchasing from Russia one Pantsir-S air defence missile system, noting that delivery is expected to happen in near future.

"As you know, we have bought one Pantsir-S system, we have ordered it and we expect it in our country in coming future," Vucic said on Friday, as quoted by the Serbian Defence Ministry.

Vucic attended on Friday Batajnica Air Base near Belgrade, where the Slavic Shield 2019 military exercise is being held.

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Thursday that Russia had sent S-400 and Pantsir-S air defence missile systems to Serbia for participating for the first time ever in military drills abroad.

The Pantsir (meaning Carapace in Russian) is a self-propelled anti-aircraft weapon designed to provide air defence against aircraft, helicopters, precision munitions, cruise missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles.