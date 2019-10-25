Russia Will Take NATO's Increased Presence in Norway Into Account in Its Military Planning - Lavrov

This comes amid Norway's latest moves to increase its defence budget to meet NATO's 2% of GDP spending target.

Russia will take NATO's increased presence in Norway into account in its military planning, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during a meeting with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Soereide.

"We are witnessing with concern NATO's increasing presence on Norwegian territory. This refers to the process of upgrading airports to meet the needs of the alliance, as well as naval ports to accept US nuclear submarines. Several hundred US troops are already stationed there, and British forces also plan to join them, as far as I know. Of course, we must take this into consideration while working on our military planning," Lavrov said.

The minister added that Russia is doing "the absolute minimum of what it should in order to feel secure."

Mr Lavrov's statement comes amid the latest steps taken by Norway to boost its defence budget to meet NATO's spending target of 2% of GDP.