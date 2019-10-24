Register
00:13 GMT +325 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Members of US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion prepare to unload some Abrams battle tanks after arriving at the Gaiziunai railway station, some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

    US ‘Likely’ to Deploy Tanks in Syria to Guard Oil Fields – Report

    © AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    6013
    Subscribe

    The Pentagon has prepared a plan to relocate up to 30 Abrams tanks to secure Syrian oil fields, citing a need to repel the resurgent Daesh* terror group. Comments made by a Pentagon official suggest, however, that there are other reasons.

    The US Defence Department has drawn up a plan to send hundreds of soldiers and a tank battalion to guard oil fields in eastern Syria, and is waiting for the president’s approval, which is “likely,” Fox News reported, citing an unnamed senior Pentagon official. The plan reportedly involves bringing in half of an Army armoured battalion which could include up to 30 Abrams tanks.

    The oil fields in question are currently under the control of the Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), according to a report by Newsweek. According to the official, the Kurds will “continue to be involved” in securing the oil extraction zones.

    On Monday, the US Defence Secretary Mark Esper said that US forces in Syria that are stationed near the oil fields are “not in the present phase of withdrawal.”

    "This withdrawal [of US forces] will take weeks, not days. Until that time, our forces will remain in the towns that are located near the oil fields. The purpose of those forces… a purpose of those forces, working with the SDF, is to deny access to those oil fields by [Daesh]," he said.

    On Thursday, US President Trump also said in the tweet that the US will “NEVER let a reconstituted [Daesh] have those fields!”

    However, the official told Newsweek that the proposed tank deployment is to have a combined mission of keeping Daesh, as well as the Syrian government, Iran and their allied militias away from the oil fields.

    According to a Fox News report published Thursday, the proposed forces will be relocated to Syria from another unit already deployed in the Middle East.

    Wednesday, the president’s special envoy to Syria, James Jeffrey, told a Senate panel that, despite Trump’s tweeted claims, plans to secure the oil fields have not been completed, a Fox report says. He also admitted that the US has no idea what to do with the oil once it is secured.

    “What are we going to do with these oil fields? That’s a really good question and were really working hard on it. We do not have an answer on it at this time,” Jeffrey said, according to Fox.

    On 13 October, Esper announced amid the Turkish ‘Operation Peace Spring’ military invasion that the US would withdraw all 1,000 service people from Syria. Earlier this week, Trump said he is considering the possibility of “keeping” the Syrian oil, adding that American businesses may be employed to do that.

    "I always said if you're going in, keep the oil […] maybe get one of our big oil companies in to do it properly", Trump said on 21 October.

    Operation Peace Spring was halted following an agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

    *Daesh [ISIS, IS, ISIL] is a terror group outlawed in Russia and a number of other countries.

    Related:

    Attack on Saudi Oil Fields Possibly Staged by Militants Who Fled Syria – Rosneft CEO
    More Than 100 Daesh Prisoners Now at Large, US Envoy Claims After Turkey Halts Its Syria Operation
    NATO Not Considering Sending Troops to North Syria – Stoltenberg
    Live: UNSC Holds Meeting on Situation in Syria
    Tags:
    Pentagon, oil fields, Abrams Tanks
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse