California Naval Base on Lockdown Over 'Suspicious Person'

California's Naval Base Point Loma issued an alert Thursday, revealing that the base was placed on lockdown after a "suspicious person" was spotted in the vicinity.

The San Diego base's Facebook statement further details that "all personnel onboard the installation are directed to seek shelter in the nearest building and activate lock down procedure," and that they are to "remain indoors until further instruction" is issued.

It's presently unclear why the unidentified individual is being considered "suspicious" by base personnel.

Local news station CBS8 reported that the intersections at Laning Road and North Harbor Drive have been shuttered while the officials continue to investigate the incident.

Established in October 1998, the Point Loma base is comprised of six naval installations and home to several vessels including the USS Pasadena, USS Alexandria and USS Annapolis, among other ships and submarines.

MORE DETAILS TO COME.