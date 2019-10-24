Register
22:41 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    M240 Machine Gun

    Photos: US Army Views Trio of Designs for Next Generation Squad Weapon

    © U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    After narrowing the competition to build the US Army’s next standard infantry weapon to three contractors, the service viewed their prototype designs for the first time earlier this month.

    At the annual Association of the US Army meeting from October 13-16, three new firearms that could potentially become the Army’s Next Generation Squad Weapon were displayed for the curious to glimpse. 

    The three weapons, which will fire the rare 6.8-millimeter bullet, all aim to supplant the Army’s M4A1 carbine and M249 squad automatic weapon (SAW), which use 5.56-millimeter rounds. The Army plans to pick one in early Fiscal Year 2022, with the aim of equipping an infantry brigade combat team with the new weapon by early FY 2023, Military.com reported.

    Sputnik previously reported the Army wants the rifles to use a miniaturized version of the computerized optics seen on main battle tanks, which automatically accommodate for wind speed, barrel temperature and other factors when helping the gunner aim the weapon.

    Other features requested of any competitive bid include a flash hider for minimizing muzzle blast visibility, a removable sound suppressor, a carry sling and extensive durability protecting it from everything from rust to electromagnetic attacks, Popular Mechanics noted.

    One rifle, designed by General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, features a complex bullpup design in which the magazine fits behind the pistol grip for a more compact and shorter overall rifle. Military.com noted that both the rifle and automatic rifle variants are shorter than the guns they would replace. However, few other details, such as the weapon’s weight, were available. A General Dynamics representative said the rifle version is under 10 pounds and the automatic rifle version under 11 pounds.

    The rep told Military.com both weapons are ambidextrous and that while a rate of fire for the rifle version hasn’t been set yet, the automatic version will put out between 500 and 750 rounds per minute.

    ​Another design, presented by Textron, features a magazine-fed rifle and a belt-fed automatic weapon. The weapons also feature a rare case-telescoped bullet, in which the projectile is partially encased by the propellant that’s ignited to push it out the end of the barrel, saving both weight and space. In addition, the round uses a plastic case, rather than the traditional brass case. A Textron rep told Military.com the automatic rifle weighs “less than 12 pounds,” and the traditional rifle variant less than 9 pounds.

    ​The third bid is by Sig Sauer, which elected a more traditional design along the lines of the M4 because “it’s what soldiers know,” the program’s project manager told Military.com. However, Sig Sauer’s design offers a new feature: a side-charging handle on the non-ejection port side of the weapon, enabling soldiers to charge the weapon without taking their hand off the pistol grip. Sig Sauer’s automatic rifle is belt-fed, like the M249 it would replace and like Textron’s bid, although there’s also an option to use 50-round and 100-round magazines.

    However, Sig Sauer also has a big advantage over the others in terms of cost and quality management: it’s not partnering with any other contractors to build the rifle, as it produces all the parts in-house.

    ​According to the prototyping agreements reached in early September, each of the three firms will provide 43 versions of the NGSW automatic rifles and 53 NGSW rifles, as well as 845,000 rounds of 6.8-millimeter ammunition, to be used during testing. While the Army will weigh the option of using the new 6.8-millimeter round recently unveiled by Texas munitions maker True Velocity, as noted above, some potential options use different rounds.

    The Army’s solicitation request for the NGSW chose the 6.8-millimeter round as a balance between the speed and low weight of the 5.56-millimeter bullet it’s been using for half a century and the penetration power and stability of the older 7.62-millimeter round, which tends to be favored by European armies and those of the former Eastern Bloc, Popular Mechanics noted.

    However, the 6.8-millimeter is even rarer than the 5.56-millimeter was when the Army selected the XM-16E1 as its new standard weapon in the mid-1960s, which became the M-16. Like soldiers then, those using the NGSW would be unable to obtain ammunition for their rifles except rounds specifically produced and supplied to the Army, blocking US troops from sharing equipment with other NATO allies.

    Related:

    USMC Running Out of Rifle Sights That Make Marines ‘Smarter, Faster, Deadlier'
    Colt Says Will End Production of AR-15 Rifles for Personal Use
    Chilean Military Personnel With Assault Rifles Monitor Protests in Santiago – Photos
    Tags:
    bid, Rifle, next generation weapons, US Army, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Textron Systems Corporation, Sig Sauer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian actress Martina Stella on the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival
    Beauty and Provocation Italian Style: The Red Carpet Look From the Rome Film Festival
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse