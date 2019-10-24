Register
15:28 GMT +324 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Watch Russia’s Tu-160 Make Extremely Low Flyby Amid Historic First-Ever Touchdown in Africa

    © Sputnik / Евгений Одиноков
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    110
    Subscribe

    Russia deployed a pair of Tu-160 ‘White Swan’ strategic bombers and two support aircraft to South Africa as part of an effort to improve bilateral military cooperation between the two BRICS powers.

    A flurry of videos and photos has emerged showing the arrival of Russia’s Tu-160 strategic bombers at Air Force Base Waterkloof in South Africa’s Pretoria.

    The materials included footage of an extremely low flyby of a Tu-160, accompanied by to South African Air Force Hawk Mk120 trainer jets, as it approached to land on Wednesday.

    News24, a major South African news hub, posted more footage of the bomber taxiing on the runway after landing.

    Later, the Twitter account of South Africa’s National Defence Force published photos of the event, showing Russian airmen being greeted by their South African counterparts.

    Along with the pair of Tu-160s, the Russian contingent included a Il-62 and an An-124 support plane.

    In a statement about the visit earlier this week, Russia’s Defence Ministry indicated that the stopover was aimed at improving “combat training of the flight personnel of the two countries.”

    The Tupolev Tu-160 (NATO designation ‘Blackjack’) is a supersonic, nuclear-capable strategic bomber developed in the 1970s and introduced in 1987, and is currently the world’s largest and heaviest supersonic aircraft in operation.

    Before Wednesday’s landing, one of the planes was filmed refueling in mid-air on its way to South Africa. They spent a total of over 13 hours in the air, and traveled over 11,000 km during the journey.

    The South African mission is the first-ever deployment of a Tu-160 on the African continent. Although Moscow had several allies in southern Africa during the Cold War, including Angola and Mozambique, it did not risk deploying the aircraft there amid tensions with Apartheid South Africa, which was then a Soviet adversary. In the 1990s, after the end of Apartheid, relations between Russia and South Africa gradually improved, with first post-Apartheid President Nelson Mandela expressing his gratitude for the “solidarity of the Russian people in the South African fight against apartheid and for freedom” during the Cold War. Ties between the two nations deepened further as South Africa joined the BRICS group of nations in 2010, with the two countries expanding energy and strategic cooperation since then.

    In a separate development, Wednesday saw the start of the first-ever Russia-Africa summit and business forum in Sochi, southern Russia, with as many as 43 leaders from the continent’s 54 nations confirming their attendance. The forum is aimed at deepening political, economic and trade cooperation between Moscow and the countries of the continent.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Winners of Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition - 2019
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    Hyperbolic Hanging
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse