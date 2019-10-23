Deliveries of 8 Russian SU-30K Fighter Jets to Angola Completed - Defence Cooperation Chief

SOCHI, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia has completed its delivery of SU-30K fighter jets to Angola, Dmitry Shugaev, the director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, said on Wednesday.

"We have completed the delivery of our SU-30K fighter jets [to Angola]", Shugaev said on the sidelines of Russia-Africa forum in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

Russia plans to deliver $4 billion worth of weapons to Africa in 2019, Rosoboronexport Director General Alexander Mikheev stated earlier in the day.

"This year we plan deliveries worth around $4 billion to African nations. I'm talking about air arms, air defence equipment, armoured carriers, small arms and antitank missile systems", Mikheev said.

According to the head of the Russian state arms exporter, the country is implementing contracts on military equipment deliveries to 20 African countries, including Uganda, Rwanda, Mozambique and Angola.

In April, Angolan Defenсe Minister Salviano de Jesus Sequira Kianda stated that Angola had received six out of the eight Russian SU-30K jets it had purchased.

Another deal between Russia and Nigeria was also signed during the ongoing Russia-Africa forum, concerning the delivery of 12 MI-35 attack helicopters. The aircraft will be used to fight the Boko Haram terrorist organisation.

The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the two-day Russia-Africa forum, which opened on Wednesday in Sochi.