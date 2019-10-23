Russia, Niger Sign Deal for Delivery of 12 MI-35 Attack Helicopters

Niger's Foreign Minister Kalla Ankourao previously stated that his country is planning to ink a helicopter delivery contract with Russia in October. According to Ankourao, the aircraft will be used to fight the Boko Haram terrorist organisation.

Russia and Niger have signed a contract for the delivery of 12 MI-35 attack helicopters, according to Anatoly Punchuk, Deputy Director, Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation (FSMTC). The deal was concluded during the Russia-Africa forum, currently ongoing in Russia's southern city of Sochi.

The signing of the deal comes as Russia and Eritrea signed an intergovernmental agreement outlining cooperation in peaceful nuclear energy use at the forum earlier today.

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit and business forum kicked off on 23 October in the Russian southern resort city of Sochi.

© Sputnik / Yekaterina Lyzlova Russia-Africa Economic Forum Participants

The event is co-chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi.

The two-day gathering is expected to result in the conclusion of trade, economic, and investment deals between Russia and the nations of the African continent.

