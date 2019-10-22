German Newspaper Acknowledges Superiority of Russian T-14 Armata Tank over Domestic Leopard-2

The T-14 Armata is a new generation battle tank fitted with a 1500 hp diesel engine and equipped with Malachit dual-explosive reactive armour. According to The National Interest, the combat vehicle has been deemed as "potentially the most dangerous tank in the world".

Russia's cutting-edge T-14 Armata battle tank with its 125 mm calibre cannon eclipses the German Leopard-2 in a number of its characteristics, Die Welt reported.

The daily mentioned the Russian tank in relation to joint attempts by Germany and France to develop a new combat vehicle that will replace their Leopard and Leclerc tanks, respectively.

According to the author of the article, their joint cooperation could be overshadowed by a disagreement on the installation of a cannon that the new tank will be equipped with.

German defence contractor Rheinmetall has developed a 130 mm calibre weapon to replace the old one with a smaller calibre.

Similarly, French weapons manufacturer Nexter announced successful tests of a 140 mm calibre cannon.

Both companies argue that their weapons are the most suitable for the jointly-developed German-French tank.