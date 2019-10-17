India on Alert as Afghan Origin Terrorists Enter Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan had categorically rejected India's claims about the re-activation of terror training camps on its territory and stated that it was the local people who are fighting for their rights in Kashmir.

The Indian government has alerted its security agencies in northern states, including Jammu and Kashmir after intelligence reports suggested that Afghan-origin, Pashto-speaking terrorists have entered the country. Intelligence agencies have also observed an increase in the number of non-Kashmiri and non-Urdu speaking terrorists in the Kashmir valley recently.

The report warned of the presence of "non-Kashmiri and non-Urdu speaking (Afghan and Pashto speaking) terrorists in Kashmir". Government sources said that security agencies had been asked to provide input on the targeted action against them.

Agencies fear that Pakistan has been actively taking an interest in vitiating the atmosphere in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources say that instructions were issued to dreaded terrorist commanders operating in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa area to maintain the preparedness of their members to perpetrate jihad (holy war) suicide attacks in the Kashmir valley.

The report was discussed during a review meeting on Kashmir, where terrorists have killed three persons since Monday. Since Monday 14 October, India has revoked restrictions on 4 million pre-paid mobile phones. The government had to re-impose restrictions on short-messaging services since Tuesday 15 October, as it is feared that terrorists could misuse the services.

Last week, Northern Command Chief of the Indian Army, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh confirmed the presence of around 200-300 terrorists in the Kashmir valley. Singh emphasized that at least 500 others are receiving training in terror camps set up in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The Pakistan government has called the claims that terrorists are reactivating the Balakot camps "baseless", and said, "they reflect a desperate attempt to divert international attention from the humanitarian nightmare in occupied Kashmir being perpetrated by Indian forces".

Relations between the two nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours nosedived and reached a flashpoint when India repealed Article 370 and 35A and stripped the disputed Jammu and Kashmir state of its temporary special status after seven decades.