US Naval Academy Midshipmen Seeking ‘Space’ for On-Campus Satanic Services

A group of students enrolled in the US Naval Academy who follow the teachings of the Satanic Temple recently triggered some collective eyebrow-raising after it was revealed that they were looking to hold Satanic study sessions on campus.

According to the Military Times, an email alert with details for the meeting was shared among those enrolled at the academy prematurely and was later widely shared on the military-themed Instagram account known as “Drunk Old Grad.”

“Starting this Thursday, Satanic services will be offered on the yard,” reads a screenshot of the email. “[The service] caters to people who prescribe to The Satanic Temple’s Satanic philosophy, however all people of any faith background are welcome to attend!”

It goes on to note that in addition to Satanic religious services, discussions on the religion’s philosophy and the literary history of Satan will be held. In the email’s “why” section, it states that the meeting is meant to “promote critical thinking and discussion on Satanic values as they pertain to our lives.”

Reaction to the email was somewhat mixed on the Instagram post, with some commenters questioning whether or not the post is legit, and others stating that the email was “pretty tight.”

Cmdr. Alana Garas, an academy spokesperson, clarified to the Times in a late Tuesday article that the group of midshipmen fired off the email before the request was officially signed off on, and that they were simply looking to obtain a “‘study group’ space.”

“Arrangements were being made to provide the Midshipmen with a designated place to assemble as chaplains facilitate the beliefs of all service members, a responsibility outlined by Navy instructions,” Garas explained.

Once the request is officially approved, services are expected to take place every Thursday.