US Army to Carry Out Next-Generation Ballistic Missile Test This Month

According to a press release from the Army News Service, the objective of the test is to provide of enhanced capabilities to the operational force and improve upon the existing technology; the new missiles offer a better range than the ones in service.

The US military intends to test launch two precision strike missiles developed by Lockheed Martin and Raytheon this month, according to Defence News.

According to a recent press release, the projectiles in question will be surface-to-surface, all-weather, precision-strike guided missiles, capable of engaging various targets at extended ranges.

The rocket is designed to replace the Army Tactical Missile System.

The test follows the formal US withdrawal from the INF treaty on 2 August, which limited the development, production and deployment of ground-based missiles that could strike targets at a range of between 500 and 5,500 kilometres.

The withdrawal essentially signifies that the United States is no longer obligated to adhere to a range limit for its missiles.