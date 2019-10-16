Turkey Expects Russia to Complete S-400 Deliveries by End of Year - President Erdogan

ANKARA (Sputnik) – The last stage of Russia’s deliveries of S-400 air defence systems to Turkey is expected to be completed in November-December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced.

"We have purchased the S-400s … Deliveries are already being carried out. The last stage will be in December, or maybe even in November. We are no longer in a hopeless situation. Everything we need, we’ll buy wherever we want," Erdogan told journalists on Tuesday, as broadcast on Turkish national television.

Turkey's agreement with Russia on the purchase of S-400 air defence systems has been strongly criticized by NATO and the United States, which have cited security concerns over the S-400’s incompatibility with NATO's air defence systems.

Washington announced in July its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 international program over its purchase of the S-400s, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020.