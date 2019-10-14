Register
18:46 GMT +314 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Ambulance in UK (File)

    'This Guy Was Not a Diplomat': Grieving Parents of British Teenager Killed By NSA Spy Travel to US

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Speaking to CBS News in New York, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn said they’d flown to the US to “speak to you guys to put our story out there, to let the American people know what is actually going on, to tell people about Harry and how we just want our justice for our son”.

    The grieving parents of Harry Dunn, the British teenager killed through the reckless driving of Anne Sacoolas, wife of a US National Security Agency officer, have said the apology they received from her has arrived “seven weeks too late”.

    Sacoolas fled the UK on a state-sponsored private jet in the wake of the death outside a RAF Croughton spying base in Northamptonshire, claiming diplomatic immunity by token of her husband’s employment.

    In a statement released through her lawyer, she said she sent her “deepest sympathy” to Dunn's family, although they were unimpressed to say the least.

    “Why has it taken so long? It’s seven weeks tomorrow since we lost our boy. We feel that statement should have come out from her right from the beginning instead of getting on a plane and running home. We realise she may not have been given any choice as such under this supposed diplomatic immunity cloak. We don’t believe she did – that’s being looked into,” she said.

    Dunn’s father Tim went on to break down as he described his son's final moments after being hit by Sacoolas' Volvo SUV as she drove on the wrong side of the road.

    “I just jumped in the car and went up there. The paramedics were putting him onto the stretcher…I could see broken bones out of his arms and stuff but he was talking. I spoke to him, called over to him and said, ‘they’re going to fix you, be calm, let them help you’…They sedated him and that’s the last time we spoke,” he said.

    The family went on to say they’d only meet the US woman suspected of causing their son's death if she promises to return to Britain and see them “in a controlled environment”.

    “We need counsellors and therapists around us. She needs to get on the plane, she needs to go back to the UK, just do the right thing. It shouldn’t be this difficult - she surely didn’t have to go. We've been very, very open right from the start with the UK police if she’d stayed in the UK, knowing she was a parent herself, we'd agreed as a family we would have done all we could to get death by dangerous driving reduced to death by careless driving and try and get her a suspended sentence so we didn’t take her away from her children - we were OK with that,” his mother said.

    ​Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has written to Dunn’s parents to say the government had “pressed strongly for a waiver of immunity, so justice can be done”, with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirming Anne Sacoolas doesn’t have diplomatic immunity. As a result, the Crown Prosecution Service may apply to the US to extradite her.

    “We have looked at this very carefully... the UK Government's position is immunity, and therefore any question of waiver, is no longer relevant in Sacoolas' case, because she’s returned home,” Raab wrote.

    However, before the letter was sent by the FCO, the family’s lawyer Mark Stephens revealed neither Sacoolas nor his wife were ever entitled to diplomatic immunity.

    “There are approximately 20,000 official diplomats in this country - there's a definitive list of who is and who isn't. We know definitively this guy was not a diplomat and therefore was not entitled to diplomatic immunity. That means the Americans have made a false claim,” he said.

    His comments highlight a peculiar aspect of the case - despite official statements and widespread reporting to the contrary, former UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray pointed out on his blog 8th October, Sacoolas “does not hold, and has never held, a diplomatic rank”, “has never been a member of staff of a diplomatic mission” and “does not have, and has never had, any entitlement to diplomatic immunity in international law”.

    ​Moreover, Murray suggested Sacoolas actual status as an NSA technical officer may offer some explanation for the apparently lackadaisical and obstructive approach of authorities to pursuing the case.

    “[Sacoolas’] role is supporting the interception of communications from British citizens…The NSA and GCHQ share all intelligence reports, but each faces legal constraints on mass spying on its own citizens. So the NSA has staff here fronting the spying on British citizens, while GCHQ has staff in the US fronting the spying on US citizens, and the polite fiction is the results are transmitted back over the Atlantic to the US or UK respectively, before being ‘shared’ with the partner intelligence agency. The irony is if Sacoolas actually was a real diplomat, the US would very probably have waived the diplomatic immunity of his wife, as the issues around his presence and function would be much less sensitive,” he postulated.

    Dunn’s parents are due to travel to Washington DC and meet senior figures in the US government to express their outrage at the handling of the case.

    Since the accident, new road markings and a sign have appeared outside the spy base where the tragedy occurred, with arrows indicating the direction of travel painted on each side of the road and a yellow 'Please Drive on Left' sign placed on the roadside.


    Related:

    Russia to Respond Symmetrically Unless US Restores Diplomatic Immunity - Moscow
    US Embassy Employee Tries Using ‘Diplomatic Immunity’ to Dodge Rent
    Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat Over Killing of Civilian in Cross-Border Firing
    No Place To Hide: US Urged to Hand Over Diplomat’s Wife Linked to Fatal Road Accident in UK
    Tags:
    spying, NSA, NSA, US diplomats, US diplomacy, diplomatic immunity, immunity
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse