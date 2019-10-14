Register
05:06 GMT +314 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone

    US Fails to Take Hold of 50 ‘High-Value’ Daesh Inmates as Hundreds Escape From Kurds’ Jails - Report

    © Sputnik / Andrey Stenin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Turkey Launches 'Operation Peace Spring' in Northern Syria (48)
    211
    Subscribe

    The US military sought to take custody of some 50 imprisoned Daesh “high-value” members and relocate them for prosecution, but the Kurds have refused to hand them over. In the meantime, an estimated 500-750 purported Daesh family members have escaped from a Kurdish detention camp during the Turkish invasion of northern Syria.

    Syrian Kurdish forces are abandoning detention camps in Northern Syria, as Turkish and Turkish-backed Syrian forces advance on Kurdish positions, The New York Times reported Sunday.

    In one incident, a major detention camp at Ain Eissa (Ayn Isa), located at the southernmost edge of the safe zone that Turkey seeks to establish in Syria was left unguarded after a Turkish airstrike, the report says, citing camp administrator Jalal al-Iyaf.

    The chaos following the airstrike allowed over 500 reported relatives of Daesh fighters to escape. Kurdish officials also reported a Daesh flag displayed at an undisclosed location between the camp and the Turkish border. A Guardian report claimed the figure was closer to 750 escapees.

    The US military has reportedly failed to take custody of at least 50 “high value” Daesh targets that were in Kurdish custody, after the Kurds refused to cooperate with the Americans who hastily retreated from the hot zone under President Trump’s order, the report says, citing two US officials.

    US forces took custody of and relocated just two British-born Daesh fighters, from a loose-knit group dubbed the “Beatles,” because there was already a clear rendition plan in place to take them to US territory for prosecution, officials said.

    The Kurdish Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) blame Trump for the withdrawal of some 1000 US troops from endangered Kurdish-controlled regions in Northern Syria. The SDF consider Trump and America’s retreat a betrayal, the report says. In what appears to be deliberate retaliation, the SDF has refused to allow the Pentagon to remove the remaining five-dozen Daesh high-value targets.

    According to The New York Times’ sources, it would be impossible for the United States to evacuate them now because of the Turkish operation even if the Kurdish units provided Washington with such an opportunity.

    The Kurds had established a network of ad-hoc prisons and detention camps north of the Euphrates to house captured Daesh members and their families. According to the Times report, the prison network holds some 11,000 fighters – mostly Syrian and Iraqi Arabs. The Washington Post report also says that some 70,000 women and children, allegedly the family members of Daesh fighters, are in custody in Kurdish prisons.

    Earlier this week, Turkey announced it’s operation "Peace Spring” in northern Syria which aims to drive Kurdish forces from the Turkish border and establish a 30-km ‘safe zone’ along Turkey’s southern border. Ankara considers the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which make up the bulk of the SDF, to be a terrorist organization indistinguishable from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), also considered a terrorist organization by Ankara, the US, and the EU.

    On Sunday, the Kurds announced that they had struck a deal with officials in Damascus to allow Syrian Armed Forces into areas north of the Euphrates. Damascus reportedly vowed to secure the Syrian border, reports of which have sparked fears of direct clashes between Syrian and Turkish military.

    According to US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, US forces found themselves “caught between two opposing advancing armies,” as they retreat from the region, the Times report says.

    Daesh (ISIS, ISIL, IS), is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Topic:
    Turkey Launches 'Operation Peace Spring' in Northern Syria (48)

    Related:

    'Beetles?' Trump Trolled for Typo as He Tweets Two 'Worst of the Worst' Daesh Fighters Out of Syria
    Indonesian Security Minister Stabbed by Members of Daesh-Linked Network - Intelligence Chief
    Main Danger of Turkey’s Offensive in Syria Would be Regrouping of Daesh - Prof
    Mother of Daesh ‘Beatles’ Jihadi Launches Second Legal Bid to Bring Son Back to Britain
    Norway Wary of Nordic Daesh Fighters Possibly Fleeing Syria In Event of New Combat - Academic
    Tags:
    Daesh, prisoners, Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), Kurds, Syria, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse