Video Shows Alleged Turkish Airstrike on Kurdish Support Convoy on Iraq-Syria Border

A video posted online shows an alleged airtstrike conducted by Turkish air forces on a YPG support convoy.

The airstrike reportedly took place near the Syrian town of Semalka, close to the Turkish and Iraqi border.

#Turkey air force bombed a convoy bringing support to #YPG via the Semalka border crossing that links #Syria to Iraq. pic.twitter.com/Z5WH23lQik — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) October 7, 2019

According to the al-Ikhbariya broadcaster, Turkish planes attacked the headquarters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Hasakah province. Other reports suggested that the airstrikes targeted Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which are part of the SDF.

On 5 October, Turkey announced a military operation to create a so-called safe zone in Northern Syria. Washington refused to join Ankara in the operation and started pulling its troops out of the Arabic republic.