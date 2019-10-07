Register
20:38 GMT +307 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Visitors walk passed the BAE Systems M777 Howitzer artillery piece at the 7th International Land and Naval Defence Systems Exhibition in New Delhi, India (File)

    Indian Army Deploys American M-777 Light Howitzers Near China Border

    © AP Photo / Mustafa Quraishi
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    119
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The M777 guns will be part of the Mountain Strike Corps – a 90,000 strong special force meant to guard the approximately 40,000-kilometre long border with China. The M-777s are the first set of new howitzers acquired in three decades; India had shelved all contracts for field guns after the Bofors scandal in the late 1980s.

    In a bid to give its firepower in the eastern sector more precision and lethality, the Indian Army has moved its latest acquisition of light howitzers to near the China border.

    These 155 mm guns are relatively light weight, allowing them to be slung under a helicopter and moved quickly in mountainous terrain. The effective range of this American-made gun varies from 24-40 kilometres, depending on the ammunition used, and can fire five rounds per minute for two minutes.

    In September, Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat confirmed that the Army would be deploying these weapon systems and Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in the eastern sector.

    ​India and the US started discussions on the purchase of 145 M777 in 2010 and after rigorous negotiations, the deal was finalised in November 2018. Under the contract, 25 guns are to be inducted into the Indian Army directly and the remaining 120 guns will be assembled by BAE Systems – a British multinational defence equipment manufacturer, in partnership with the Mahindra Group of India. All the M777s under the contract will be delivered to the Army by 2021.

    The Chinook chopper and the M777 howitzer are considered to be a deadly combination and the Army expects it to be a game-changer for forces deployed along the eastern border.

    New Delhi ordered 15 choppers from the US for $1.18 billion in 2015, while six of them have already been delivered.

     

    Related:

    World’s Biggest Trade Deal Involving China Sounds Death Knell for India’s Dairy Industry - BJP Ally
    US Seeks India's Support to Counter China-led Energy Infrastructure Outreach in the Indo-Pacific
    China Objects to India’s Ongoing Wargames in Northeastern Arunachal Pradesh - Report
    Tags:
    Tibet, China, artillery strikes, Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Army, M-777, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse