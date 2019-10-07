Russia Detected Over 30 Missile Launches Globally in 2019

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia detected over 30 missile launches around the globe this year, including those of ballistic missiles, a newspaper affiliated with the Russian Defence Ministry said Sunday.

The Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) paper reported that launches had been conducted both in Russia and abroad.

Separately, the paper said that Russian military experts would inspect two regions in Switzerland and the Czech Republic from October 7-10 as part of an agreement, called the 2011 Vienna Document, on ensuring military transparency.

A Russian plane will also fly a monitoring mission over Slovakia from October 7-11 under the Opens Skies treaty, while a joint US-German mission will be flown over a designated area in western Russia.