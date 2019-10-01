Russia Carries Out Successful Test of Topol-M Nuclear ICBM Against Target in Kamchatka

The Russian Defence Ministry tweeted footage of the combat training launch of a Topol-M intercontinental ballistic missile from Plesetsk Cosmodrome.

As specified by the ministry, the Topol-M ICBM was fired from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, a Russian spaceport located in Mirny, Arkhangelsk Oblast, about 800 km north of Moscow and approximately 200 km south of the Arctic port city of Arkhangelsk.

It was able to deliver a dummy warhead to a designated point in Kamchatka Peninsula, nine time zones away on Russia's Pacific seaboard.

The launch was carried out in order to confirm the flight performance of the Topol-M missile system.

The Topol-M is a strategic intercontinental ballistic missile system developed in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and the first to be developed after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

It normally carries a 800 kt warhead, which has the destructive power of 800,000 tonnes of TNT, which is 40 times the destructive power of the atomic bomb detonated over Nagasaki, Japan in 1945.