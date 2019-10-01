Russia Carries Out Successful Test of Topol-M Nuclear ICBM Against Target in Kamchatka

As specified by the ministry, the Topol-M ICBM was fired from Plesetsk Cosmodrome, a Russian spaceport located in Mirny, Arkhangelsk Oblast, about 800 km north of Moscow and approximately 200 km south of the Arctic port city of Arkhangelsk.
It was able to deliver a dummy warhead to a designated point in Kamchatka Peninsula, nine time zones away on Russia's Pacific seaboard.
The launch was carried out in order to confirm the flight performance of the Topol-M missile system.
The Topol-M is a strategic intercontinental ballistic missile system developed in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and the first to be developed after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.
It normally carries a 800 kt warhead, which has the destructive power of 800,000 tonnes of TNT, which is 40 times the destructive power of the atomic bomb detonated over Nagasaki, Japan in 1945.
#Видео На космодроме #Плесецк сегодня состоялся учебно-боевой пуск твердотопливной межконтинентальной баллистической ракеты #ТопольМ шахтного базирования https://t.co/FoMEHGcjTz #РВСН #ПускиРакет #МБР #Испытания #БоеваяПодготовка pic.twitter.com/s6owT9WunK— Минобороны России (@mod_russia) September 30, 2019
