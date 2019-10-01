Register
03:21 GMT +301 October 2019
    Pfc. Jaritt Louthan, a medical lab technician with 432nd Blood Support Detachment, 28th Combat Support Hospital, 44th Medical Brigade, and a native of Cleveland, re-hydrates freeze dried plasma during an airdrop test Sept. 19, 2019 at Fort Bragg, N.C. Jaritt is among the first few Soldiers to test the durability of the plasma packaging by parachuting to collect data for possible future use on the battlefield

    Video: US Army Medical Brigade Tests Air Drops of American-Made Freeze Dried Plasma

    US Army/Sgt. Brian Micheliche
    Military & Intelligence
    The US Army Medical Materiel Development Activity (USAMMDA) and an unnamed American medical company recently took part in a groundbreaking test mission that seeks to cut down on the amount of time needed to deliver blood plasma to wounded soldiers on the battlefield.

    It was announced last week that airborne soldiers from the 432nd Blood Support Detachment, 44th Medical Brigade at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, recently packed their bags with rehydrated freeze-dried plasma (FDP) and boarded a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to test the transportation of the life-saving substance to injured troops in need.

    "Tourniquets helped in enhancing survivability for our war fighters, but it's blood that keeps them alive," Col. Roberto E. Marin, the material systems branch chief of the US Army Medical Department, explained in the September 26 release.

    According to the Army, 40% of combat casualties are related to severe blood loss.

    Unlike fresh frozen blood (FFB), FDP can be stored at different temperatures in its “ready-to-use bag” and has a much shorter prep time.

    "Currently FFB takes roughly thirty minutes to thaw for surgical use,'' Captain Robert Crochet, a primary medical test officer, said in the release. "With freeze dried plasma, it takes roughly 1-6 minutes to rehydrate and become ready to administer to the casualty. Those minutes can be the difference in life or death."　

    Additionally, the FDP tested by US Army last week is said to be stored in a plastic bag and hard plastic sheath, rather than the usual glass container, which was prone to breaking during transport.

    Since a July 2018 decision by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US Army has been exploring the use of “Pathogen-Reduced Leukocyte-Depleted Freeze-Dried Plasma” from France’s “Centre de Transfusion Sanguine des Armées.”

    The substance has not, however, been approved for broader use in the US, but Dr. Larry J. Dumont, director and senior investigator at the Blood Systems Research Institute in Denver, Colorado, told Healthline that FDP is predicted to be useful in disaster relief and hospital emergencies due to it being easily stockpiled.

    Though the US Army and USAMMDA did not reveal the type of FDP used by troops last week, Stars and Stripes noted that Pennsylvania-based Teleflex Inc. is a likely contributing to the initiative, as the medical company has partnered with US military and is vying for FDA approval of its own American-made FDP product.

    Tags:
    military, medical care, Surgery, casualty, battlefield, paratroopers, US troops, plasma, blood, US Army
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    moderator@sputniknews.com

