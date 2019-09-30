India's Top Commander Visits China Border Amid Rising Tensions Over Ladakh

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian Army's top commander has visited the disputed region of Ladakh several times in past few weeks. The visits came amid limited faceoff between India and China following New Delhi’s decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and split Ladakh into a separate administrative territory.

The Indian Army has "built up ammunition reserves" for any possible conflict with China, local media has reported.

India's top army commander and chief of army's Northern Command, Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Monday and reviewed operational preparedness in the sector.

The LAC is a loosely demarcated boundary between the two Asian giants stretching from Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh state.

"The Army Commander interacted with troops deployed at forward posts and complimented them on their state of readiness," an army spokesperson said.

The commander, who visited the areas several times in the last few weeks, exhorted the troops to remain vigilant, uphold the high traditions and standards of professionalism of the Indian army.

​Earlier this month, India conducted major war games in the high altitude area of the eastern Ladakh region by integrated troops of all arms and services. The exercise included the deployment of mechanised forces with force multipliers integrating high technology platforms.

It was in this region that Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a skirmish on 11 September when Chinese troops objected to the presence of an Indian Army patrol on the northern bank of Pangong Tso Lake.

Since the abrogation of the special status of Kashmir which resulted in Ladakh becoming a separate administrative territory of India, China has declared the entire province of Ladakh as disputed territory. China categorically stated that India's decision is "unacceptable" and should be revoked with an immediate effect.

India and China share a nearly 4,000 km border, most of which is disputed, including Arunachal Pradesh, which China calls South Tibet.