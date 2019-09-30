Russian Military Experts to Inspect Greek Training Sites Under OSCE Deal - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Vienna Document, adopted by the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) during the 2011 Forum for Security Cooperation, requires the member countries to provide information on certain types of military activities, invite observers and conduct military inspections.

Russian military inspectors will visit Greece's training centres and sites from 1 to 4 October within the framework of the 2011 Vienna Document, the Russian Armed Forces' official newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) reported on Monday, citing the head of the Russian National Center for Reducing Nuclear Danger, Sergei Ryzhkov.

Russian inspectors will visit training areas and sites, receive briefings on military units and formations deployed in the designated area and on the current military activities, as well as the Parmenion military exercise, the media said.

The Vienna Document is a deal between the participating states of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) intended for the implementation of confidence and security-building measures.

The agreement, among other measures, provides for the annual exchange of military information about forces located in Europe. It also stipulates that each party should notify all other parties in advance about any unusual military activities and receive inspection visits from other parties to the deal to verify information about military forces and plans for the deployment of major weapons systems and military equipment.