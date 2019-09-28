US Global Hawk Surveillance Aircraft Spotted Near Russian Border

An American strategic reconnaissance drone was spotted near the Russian borders, monitoring the line of contact in Donbass and the Black Sea coastline of Russia, Plane Radar reported.
According to the portal, the Global Hawk aircraft took off from a base in Italy and flew over Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Ukraine, approached Crimea and then returned to the base.
22:40 мск.— PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) September 27, 2019
Работу закончил , отправился на аэродром базирования. pic.twitter.com/6oOUHnpBtx
