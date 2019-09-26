Watch US Launch GQM-163A Coyote Missile For First Time From East Coast

Earlier this month, the US Defence Department announced that the Orbital Sciences Corp (OSC) had been awarded more than $1.1 billion in order to provide the US military with target missiles.

The US Navy has published a video on Twitter showing the test launch of a GQM-163A Coyote missile from Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia as part of an exercise.

The military noted that this was the first launch of the missile, which is a supersonic sea-skimming target, from the East Coast.

The #Navy conducted the first East Coast launch of the GQM-163A Coyote Supersonic Sea Skimming Target from @NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia Sept. 12 as part of a fleet missile exercise, known as MSLEX https://t.co/wyeUFeLg5v pic.twitter.com/OBF7vsrUR7 — ＮＡＶＡＩＲ (@NAVAIRNews) 24 сентября 2019 г.

​The GQM-163 Coyote is built by Orbital Sciences, which is a subsidiary of the Northrop Grumman Corporation aerospace and defence technology giant. Besides the US, the missile is currently operated by France, Australia, and Japan.