Kremlin Confirms Putin Calling on Europe, Asia to Abstain From Deploying Intermediate-Range Missiles

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to the leaders of a number of countries, including NATO members, with a proposal to introduce a moratorium on the deployment of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in Europe and other regions.

Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has called on Europe, NATO and Asia to abstain from deploying intermediate and short-range missiles.

According to the letter, the moratorium on the INF missile deployment will require additional verification measures, especially in conditions where medium-range missile launchers have already been deployed in Europe.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW