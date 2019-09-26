Register
10:36 GMT +326 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Il-78MKI Indian Air Force

    India Set to Launch $2 Billion Global Bid to Purchase Six Multi-Role Tanker Transport Aircraft

    CC BY-SA 2.5 / Dammit / Il-78MKI
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe

    New Delhi (Sputnik): European and US aviation giants Airbus and Boeing as well as Russia's Ilyushin Aviation are vying for a $2 billion contract which is expected in November or December. India's defence ministry has twice (in 2007 and 2010) solicited bids for the delivery of six refuelling aircraft. Both were later cancelled.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to issue a formal tender to procure six multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft after it had terminated a $2 billion contract with Airbus Defence and Space in 2017. India issued a request for information to the European corporation Airbus, US-based Boeing and Russia's Ilyushin Aviation Complex last year.

    The tender will include a mandatory direct defence offset clause and the ministry will also take into account 30-year life cycle costs, in addition to costs associated with maintenance and spare parts before deciding the winner.

    “We plan to seek the Acceptance of Necessity for six new tankers in November-December. It will clear the way for sending request for proposals (RFPs) to foreign military contractors,” an Indian Air Force official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

    The decision in this regard by India's Defence Acquisition Council is expected at some point in October, which will pave the way for a formal tender by end of this year. The Defence Acquisition Council is the defence ministry's highest-level procurement body.

    India's defence ministry has twice (2007 and 2010) released a tender for the delivery of six refuelling aircraft but both were cancelled at an advanced stage. The 2007 tender was cancelled at the behest of India's ministry of finance because of the high price tag, and the 2010 tender, under which it had shortlisted six Airbus A330 MRTT aircraft for the Indian Air Force, was cancelled due to procedural irregularities.

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) operates several Il-78MKI tankers delivered in 2003-2006. In the last tender, Indian defence ministry had rejected the four-engine Russian Ilyusin-78 aircraft in favour of the two-engine Airbus-330 MRTT, explaining it was cheaper in the long term when compared with its Russian competitor if life-cycle costs were to be considered in the deal.

    Nevertheless, the new tender brings new hope for the Russian aircraft, as sources indicate that the Il-78MKI will be upgraded to the Il-78MKI-90 MRTT standard, while another Il-76MD transport aircraft will be converted into an Il-78MKI-90 if India decides to purchase Russian refuelling aircraft.

    Related:

    Indian Air Force Seeks Russian Jets to Bring Fighter Squadrons up to Strength
    Eye in the Sky: Indian Air Force Inducts Early Warning Spy Plane Near Pak Border
    Balakot Strike: Indian Air Force Chief Says Pakistan 'Always Miscalculated' India's Resolve to Act
    Tags:
    Airbus, Boeing, Rosoboronexport, refueling tankers, air refueling, Indian Air Force (IAF), India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse