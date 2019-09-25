Register
22:27 GMT +325 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Photos: China Launches First Type 075 Helicopter Carrier

    © Li Tang, China Daily
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 90
    Subscribe

    China’s first helicopter carrier, the Type 075 landing helicopter dock (LHD), was declared complete in a Wednesday ceremony in Shanghai. While largely ignored by the international press, the warship rivals the larger aircraft carriers of most navies.

    Bearing a completed superstructure and a fresh coat of paint, the 40,000-ton Type 075 LHD was declared complete in a launching ceremony at a shipyard in Shanghai Wednesday.

    ​"The Type 075 will become an indispensable and fresh force in China's modern naval warfare, especially for landing missions," an anonymous military expert told the Global Times.

    The Global Times noted Chinese military enthusiasts were “amazed” by the speed at which the ship was completed. Just last month, photos of the shipyard showed the vessel’s command island being moved into place, with installation of electrical systems, including radar, yet to be done.

    However, the ship is nowhere near ready to assume combat duties. As the lead ship of what is expected to be a class of at least three vessels, the first Type 075 will need to be subjected to possibly years of rigorous testing to ensure all the new systems work. Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) sailors and aviators will also need to establish routines and best practices for flight ops on the helicopter carrier, something the PLAN has not yet had to contend with.

    The PLAN’s other aircraft carriers, the Liaoning and Type 001A, operate primarily fixed-wing aircraft like the Shenyang J-11, launching them using a bow ramp and catching them with an arresting wire as they land. However, it’s unknown if Beijing’s new carrier-based drones will be able to fly from the Type 075’s 250-meter-long flight deck.

    The PLAN is expected to accept the Type 001A into the fleet before the end of the year. It is China’s first indigenously designed aircraft carrier, and the Type 075 is the country’s first indigenously designed LHD. The PLAN also operates the Type 071 landing platform dock, an amphibious assault warship that lacks an aircraft focus.

    ​Weighing in at 31,000 tons empty and 40,000 tons fully loaded, the Type 075 is larger than the aircraft carriers and amphibious assault ships of many other nations, including Italy, France, Spain and Turkey, as well as those of regional powers like South Korea, Japan and Thailand. It’s roughly equivalent in size to the US Marine Corps’ Wasp-class LHDs, or a World War II-era fleet carrier.

    However, unlike the Wasps, China at present operates no short/vertical takeoff and landing (STOVL) aircraft like the F-35B Lightning II or V-22 Osprey, seriously limiting the Type 075’s power projection compared to other nations.

    In June, the Global Times highlighted this shortcoming, citing commentary from Beijing-based military analyst Wei Dongxu, that “In a landing mission, STOVL fighter jets from these ships would be a more efficient choice than helicopters to support amphibious operations, gaining aerial superiority and attacking ground targets … Once developed, the STOVL fighter jet could make an amphibious assault ship [into] a light aircraft carrier and play unique roles in protecting islands and safeguarding China's territorial integrity.”

    In addition to its roughly 30 helicopters, the Type 075 has a rear docking area and will be able to carry several amphibious landing craft capable of transporting tanks, artillery and thousands of marines to forward fighting positions on land.

    Related:

    China's Homegrown Type 001A Aircraft Carrier to Join Service by End of Year - Report
    China, Solomon Islands Sign Agreement to Establish Diplomatic Relations
    Photos: China Launches First Gravitational Wave Detection Satellite
    Tags:
    ceremony, Shanghai, helicopter, amphibious assault ship, naval aviation, aircraft carrier, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), China, helicopter carrier
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People taking pictures in Kolomenskoye park in Moscow
    Splendour of Fall at Its Best: Travel Tips to Beat Autumn Blues
    No More Frog Legs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse