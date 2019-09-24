Turkey May Buy Russia's Su-57 Fighter Jets on Favourable Terms - Turkish National Assembly Speaker

Earlier this month, Russia said it believed that Turkey might be interested in buying Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets after the US kicked it off its F-35 programme.

Turkey may buy Russia's Su-57 fighters on favourable terms, speaker for the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Şentop, said.

"Why not? Of course, every country has a need for the defence industry, if necessary, Turkey can use it for the defence industry. This, remember, happened with the S-400, we bought the S-400 [air defence missile systems]. Turkey can buy some weapons for its defence only on favourable terms, they may be bought from Russia, or from some other third countries," Şentop said in response to a question from Sputnik.

During his visit to the MAKS-2019 international air and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow last month, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan watched aerobatics performed by Russian Su-35, Su-57 and MiG-35 jets. Mr Erdogan then told the media that Su-35s or Su-57s could replace Lockheed's F-35s after their delivery was blocked by Washington following Turkey's decision to purchase Russia's S-400 air defence system.

