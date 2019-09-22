US and India Will Hold First Ever Triservice Military Exercise in November - Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the US and India will hold joint military exercises called Tiger Triumph in November. These will be first drills for the two countries which will include three branches of their armed forces.
While previously both countries engaged in bilateral war games, India has previously conducted full-scale triservice military exercises only with Russia. Now, the army, the navy, and the air forces of India and the US will act simultaneously.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)