Russian Pacific Fleet Forms Six Crews For New Military Vessels

Earlier in the month, Russia’s Defence Ministry stated that it had decided to reinforce the Russian Pacific Fleet with a new Borei-class attack submarine, the Knyaz Oleg (Prince Oleg), which can carry up to 16 RSM-56 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

According to Nikolai Voskresensky, spokesman of the Eastern Military District for the Russian Pacific Fleet, six crews for new military and support vessels have been formed this year.

"The fleet has formed crews for the Marshal Shaposhnikov destroyer, two Grachonok class anti-saboteur ships, two new-generation raiding diving ships and a modern tugboat, the Andrei Stepanov", Voskresensky said.

Later in autumn, a crew will be formed for the corvette Aldar Tsydenzhapov, which was launched on 12 September in Komsomolsk-on-Amur and later for the newest Aleksandrit-class minesweeper, the Yakov Balyayev. Multiple crews will also be formed for several nuclear submarines, including a large Varshavyanka-class submarine that is currently under construction.