18 September 2019
    Indian Army Elite 9 Para Commandos

    Indian Troops Launch Grenades at Pakistan's Special Service Group in Repulse Attack - Video

    Military & Intelligence
    New Delhi (Sputnik): As the showdown between India and Pakistan continues over New Delhi’s decision to strip the restive state of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, there have been several purported attempts by Pakistani forces to push alleged infiltrators across the Line of Control (LoC).

    The Indian Army has shared a video of its action to repulse an attempt by Pakistan’s BAT (Border Action Team) to push purported militants into Indian territory in Kashmir. Army sources said they foiled over 15 such attempts in the month of August alone.

    ​In the video, Indian troops were seen launching grenades at Pakistani SSG (Special Service Group) commandos using Under Barrel Grenade Launchers.

    The faceoff began after a suicide attack on Indian troops in Pulwama in Kashmir on February 14 in which 40 security personnel were killed. It further escalated after the Indian Air Force carried out an aerial strike on an alleged training camp at Balakot, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

    Tension between the two nuclear-capable South Asian neighbours further worsened following New Delhi’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status. Islamabad, which claims to be a stakeholder in Kashmir, rejected the Indian move and declared a diplomatic offensive against it.

    India’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday (15 September) that the Pakistani Army had committed a total of 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in 2019 in which 21 Indians lost their lives.

    "Highlighted our concerns at unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, including in support of cross border terrorist infiltration and targeting of Indian civilians and border posts. This year, they resorted to over 2,050 unprovoked ceasefire violations in which 21 Indians died", said the Foreign Ministry.

    Kashmir has been a bone of contention between the two, since they gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both control part of Kashmir, but claim it in full. They've also fought three wars since then, with two over Kashmir.

