Register
20:21 GMT +316 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Developer Hints at Start Date for Mass Production of Russia’s S-500 Missile System

    © Sputnik / Григорий Сысоев
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    1100
    Subscribe

    Limited production of the sophisticated new air defence system, most of whose characteristics remain under wraps, was said to have begun earlier this year, but the system has not yet concluded military testing.

    Russia plans to begin mass production of the S-500 air defence system in the second half of 2020, Sergei Chemezov, CEO of Russian defence industry giant Rostec, has announced.

    “I think mass production will begin in a year,” Chemezov said, speaking to Russia’s RBC newspaper in an interview published on Monday.

    Asked to comment on recent media speculation about the first country which may be allowed to purchase the system after Russia, Chemezov said it was far too early to even speculate about this idea.

    “This is something far off into the future; it’s unlikely that we will even discuss this idea over the next five years.” According to Chemezov, after mass production begins, “then, first of all, we will need to provide our own military with the system, and only then build the system for export.”

    In the meantime, the Rostec CEO explained that the S-400 is already enjoying “great demand.”

    Asked to comment on plans to produce elements of the S-400 jointly with Turkey, which began taking deliveries of Russian-built S-400 systems earlier this summer, Chemezov offered few details.

    “The S-400 is a very high-tech system, impossible to start producing from scratch, from a blank sheet of paper. But individual components can be produced; I will not specify,” he said.

    Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019
    © AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry
    Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019

    Trial Production of S-500s Already Underway

    Earlier this year, Chemezov told Russian television that S-500 developer Almaz Antey had recently begun manufacturing S-500s, clarifying that the systems have yet to be adopted by the military.

    Officially confirmed specifications of the S-500’s capabilities remain limited. However, in July, Col. Yuri Muravkin, deputy chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces’ anti-aircraft missile troops, told reporters that among the S-500’s competencies will be the ability to counter attacks from space, essentially hinting the system will serve as a highly mobile anti-ballistic missile system.

    A month earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov, whose portfolio includes defence and aerospace, boasted that “successful preliminary tests” on the S-500 among the military had been completed, and that “currently, stage-by-stage tests of various elements of the S-500 systems” were underway.

    Russian media have speculated that the S-500, also known as the 55R6M ‘Triumfator-M’, is capable of destroying targets at distances of up to 600 km away, simultaneously tracking and striking up to 10 ballistic targets moving at speeds of up to Mach 20. The system’s missiles are believed to have a maximum altitude threshold of 180-200 km, while its radar can detect launches 3,000-3,500 km away.

    Like the S-400, the Triumfator-M is expected to be able of intercepting and destroying everything from drones and manned aircraft to cruise missiles and intercontinental ballistic missiles.

    Related:

    S-500, Is That You? WATCH Russia Test Mystery 'Modernised ABM Missile'
    Regiments to Start Receiving S-500 Systems in Coming Years - Russian Deputy Prime Minister
    Russia Starts Producing S-500 Missile System - Developer
    Brand-New S-500 Missile Systems Can Tackle Attack From Space – Russian Military Official
    China Will Be First Country to Get Russia’s S-500 Missile System, Media Speculates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls wearing ballroom dresses at Southern Cultures in the Adler district of Sochi.
    Tenderness and Courage: Russian Cities With Most Beautiful Girls
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse