Russian Defence Ministry Releases New Video of S-400 Weapon Systems Being Shipped to Turkey

A new video depicting the delivery of the Russian-made S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to Turkey, which was previously purchased by Ankara, was recently published on the official Facebook page of Russia’s Ministry of Defence.

The short video shows the components in question being loaded aboard a Russian military transport aircraft which then takes off, presumably to deliver the cargo to the buyer.

"Delivery of S-400 anti-aircraft missile system components to Turkey is carried out in accordance with the terms of the contract concluded with the Turkish side and within the terms agreed by the parties", a statement posted on the ministry’s page said. "Deliveries are in accordance with the agreements reached between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on improving the air defence of Turkey".