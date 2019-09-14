Register
03:34 GMT +314 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Edward Snowden, a former CIA worker before turning whistleblower, speaks via satellite at the IT fair CeBIT in Hanover, Germany, Tuesday March 21, 2017

    Edward Snowden Opens Up About His Life in Russia

    © AP Photo / Friso Gentsch/dpa
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    According to the world’s most famous whistleblower, he grew to accept that his future would be connected with Russia and now plans his life with that in mind. Despite that, he admits that the way people in the US perceive him has softened in recent years.

    Living in Russia

    Edward Snowden, the most famous US whistleblower, met with The Guardian’s Ewen MacAskill for an interview ahead of the publication of the former US intel worker’s new book, Permanent Record.

    In the interview, Snowden said that while he was initially wary of coming to Russia, which he saw as a “fortress of the enemy,” he now sees the country very differently and has reconciled with the idea of living there for years to come, planning his future on this basis, MacAskill writes.

    “One of the things that is lost in all the problematic politics of the Russian government is the fact that this is one of the most beautiful countries in the world. The people are friendly. The people are warm,” he said. “And when I came here I did not understand any of this. I was terrified of this place because, of course, they were the great fortress of the enemy, which is the way a CIA agent looks at Russia.”

    According to the whistleblower, ordinary Americans do not know that, in Russia, they can get almost anything they could get in the US, with the rare exception of Taco Bell. (Dear Edward, sorry to tell you that Wendy’s left Russia in 2014 as well).

    He said he avoided speaking warmly about Russia before because he believed that would create a wrong image of him, but now he detects a softening in public hostility towards him, even among his opponents in the US.

    “It is funny that now, six years later, the controversial image that I had has begun to soften,” Snowden said, pointing out that two presidential candidates – Bernie Sanders and Tulsi Gabbard – expressed their desire to end his exile.

    The whistleblower said he is now comfortable navigating Moscow, and has gotten rid of the hats, scarves and longcoats he initially used as disguise, disclosing that in his first years in Russia, he felt “lonely, isolated and paranoid that he could be targeted in the streets by US agents seeking retribution.”

    “I was very much a person the most powerful government in the world wanted to go away. They did not care whether I went away to prison. They did not care whether I went away into the ground. They just wanted me gone,” he said about his first years in exile.

    According to Snowden, the ubiquity of smartphones facilitates his anonymity. 

    "Nowadays everybody’s too busy staring at their phones to give me a second glance," he wrote in his book, quoted by The New York Times.

    Snowden said he does not believe Russia would extradite him to the US, because his presence serves as good publicity.

    “Why would they give that up?” Snowden questioned.

    Snowden's Personal Life

    According to The Guardian, Snowden now lives with his wife Lindsay Mills in an apartment on the outskirts of Moscow. The two married in secret in a Moscow courthouse two years ago. 

    Snowden told MacAskill he didn’t tell Mills, whom he met on a dating website, about his decision to blow the whistle on the criminal activities of the US intelligence community. When he suddenly disappeared, her first thought was reportedly that he was having an affair. But then the police and the FBI came to visit.

    “He was looking at me like I killed Ed,” Mills wrote in her diary quoted in the book. “He was looking around the house for his body.”

    She then followed Snowden to Moscow, and, instead of an angry slap, she said she had supported his decision all along.

    Speaking about his revelations of the global shenanigans being carried out by the US intel network, he could not name any specific moment he decided to reveal some of the more egregious secrets of the US government spy web. According to The Guardian, many years ago, he attended a conference on how China conducts surveillance on its citizens and thought: if China does this, then the US must be doing it too. He then began looking, and found a lot of confirmation.

    On May 2013, Snowden fled the US and landed in Hong Kong. He stayed there until late June, when he boarded a plane to Moscow in a bid to take a long complicated route to the relative safety of Ecuador. 

    During his flight, his passport was revoked and became stateless. Snowden was then stuck in Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport, and, while he continued his attempts to fly to Latin America, he says the US did everything in their power to keep him in Moscow so that Washington could paint him as a “Russian spy,” including pressing nations on his route to asylum countries. After spending 39 days in the airport’s transit section, he was granted temporary asylum in Russia, which was later followed with a renewable three-year residence permit.

    Snowden’s memoir, Permanent Record, is slated for a 17 September release in a number of countries.

    Related:

    Snowden: Governments Mainly Seek to Enhance Power Nowadays, Care Less About Human Rights
    Edward Snowden Memoir ‘Permanent Record’ to Hit Shelves in September
    Snowden Says Amazon Disabled Iranian Opposition Accounts to Please US Government
    Edward Snowden Says Could Return to US, Calls for Fair and Open Trial
    Obama Hypocrisy on Privacy Inspires Snowden to Reveal Scope of US Gov’t. Spying - Memoir
    Tags:
    interview, Russia, Edward Snowden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    This Week in Pictures: 6 - 13 September
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse