Register
23:12 GMT +310 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A former member of Blackwater joines family members, friends, and supporters of four former Blackwater security guards outside the federal court in Washington, Monday, April 13, 2015

    Three Ex-Blackwater Employees Resentenced For 2007 Murder of Iraqi Civilians

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    In a ruling Tuesday, US District Judge Royce Lamberth resentenced three ex-employees of US security firm Blackwater - now known as Academi - for their role in the 2007 Nisour Square massacre, which resulted in the deaths of 17 unarmed Iraqi civilians and injuries to 20 others.

    On September 16, 2007, Blackwater contractors were escorting a US embassy envoy through Nisour Square in Baghdad, Iraq. Firearms were discharged by the contractors after they reportedly suspected that a vehicle carrying explosives was approaching the envoy. However, no explosives were found in the vehicle. An FBI investigation later established that at least 14 of the 17 people who died were killed without cause.

    Lamberth sentenced Evan Liberty, Paul Slough and Dustin Heard to 14, 15 and 13 years in prison, respectively. The three ex-Blackwater contractors were handed 30-year sentences in 2015 after being found guilty a year earlier. However, they appealed their cases in 2017.

    “The defendants' orders were for self-defense, and they were firing wildly into cars. [Some of the victims were] turning around in the other direction. There was just wild shooting that could never be condoned by any court,” Lamberth said at a hearing Thursday, the US Attorney's Office in Washington, DC, reported.

    “[The] government found and exposed and delivered to the world a trial where the truth of what happened in Nisour Square came out and was there for the world and the public to see, and I think the government of the United States deserves great credit for how the truth came out in this case and in this trial,” he added.

    Another former Blackwater employee, Nicholas Slatten, was also sentenced to life in prison for murder in August for firing the first shot against the civilians in Nisour Square. Slatten was first charged in 2008, but the case was thrown out, Sputnik reported. He was first sentenced to life in prison in 2015, but that ruling didn’t stick, as the US Court of Appeals decided in 2017 that Slatten deserved a new trial.

    Related:

    Ex-Blackwater Employee Sentenced to Life for Murdering Iraqi Civilians - Reports
    Blackwater Founder Seeks to Invest in Israeli Start-Ups
    Blackwater Founder Registers New Company in Iraq's Basra - Reports
    Blackwater's Founder Plotting to Send 5k Mercenaries to Topple Maduro – Report
    Iraq to Reopen Investigation Into 2007 Blackwater Shooting in Baghdad - Lawmaker
    Tags:
    sentencing, Iraq, military, Blackwater Baghdad Shootings, Blackwater
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse