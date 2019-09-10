The press service for Russia's Eastern Military District announced on Tuesday that the Naval Infantry unit of the Pacific Fleet had received ten T-80BV tanks.
The head of the press service's information department Nikolai Voskresensky noted that the battle machines had arrived in Vladivostok, where trained crews would start testing them.
"The Naval Infantry Unit of the Pacific Fleet received ten T-80BV tanks in accordance with our coastal defence rearmament plan that envisages a model change-over", he said.
T-80 is a third-generation main battle tank, designed in the Soviet Union. In total, there were about 5,500 units built. The T-80BVM modification features an upgraded gas turbine engine as well as a modern gunner sight and other systems.
All comments
Show new comments (0)