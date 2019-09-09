Register
23:51 GMT +309 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump rides a golf buggy, at Turnberry golf club, in Turnberry, Scotland

    ‘They Have Good Taste’: Trump Denies Involvement in C-17 Crew’s Stay at His Scottish Resort

    © AP Photo / Peter Morrison
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 04

    US President Donald Trump and the US Air Force (USAF) are both pushing back after a recent report which claimed the House Committee on Oversight and Reform is investigating military expenditures to determine whether Trump is using the armed forces to keep his business afloat.

    Trump took a brief pause from his media coverage-related grievances Monday to assure netizens that he had neither no prior knowledge of nor involvement with a C-17 Globemaster III crew that seemingly went out of their way to patronize his Turnberry, Scotland, resort. 

    Trump’s assertion of innocence follows the spread of a Friday report by Politico which revealed Congress had been investigating details surrounding a seven-member C-17 crew’s stay at the luxury waterside resort during a routine trip to and from Kuwait earlier this year.  

    Citing a House Oversight Committee letter to the Pentagon from June, Politico reported that the USAF has spent approximately $11 million on fuel at the Prestwick Airport since October 2017.  While fuel is a costly aviation expense, sticker shock is usually avoided by fueling up at a US military base. 

    Additionally, Turnberry is 30 miles away from the airport and surrounded by a number of chain hotels such as Marriotts and Hiltons, which are generally cheaper and more in line with service members’ allotted per diem. 

    The report says one of the C-17 crew members was immediately thrown off by the Turnberry booking and that he messaged a personal acquaintance pictures of the resort, along with information about its general prices. 

    Though not familiar with the aforementioned stay, one senior USAF official told Politico that “unless all the hotels are booked or there is a Scottish sheep festival going on,” crew members usually stay on a military base or pick reasonably-priced lodging nearby, because “master sergeants are cheap.” 

    However, USAF chief spokesman Brig. Gen. Ed Thomas contested to Military.com that the “stopover of a US Air Force C-17 in Glasgow, Scotland, is not unusual.” Glasgow is approximately 50 miles from Turnberry. 

    "Every two-and-a-half minutes an Air Force transport aircraft takes off or lands somewhere around the globe. As our aircrews serve on these international airlift missions, they follow strict guidelines on contracting for hotel accommodations and all expenditures of taxpayer dollars,” said the official in a Saturday email. He asserted that the decision was ultimately made through the use of the Defense Travel System, which showed Turnberry as the closest lodging with availability near Prestwick. 

    "The Trump property - at $136 a night - was less expensive than the Marriott property - $161 a night - and both were under the per diem rate of $166,” Thomas claimed. 

    Nevertheless, the USAF has initiated a review of its records since the report’s publication. 

    According to documents filed by the Trump Organization, Turnberry lost $4.5 million in 2017 and had been in the red for four consecutive years prior to 2018, when the resort saw a $3 million positive gain in revenue. 

    Between Turnberry’s recent profits, the USAF’s newfound attraction to Prestwick and the strikingly low rates, lawmakers are suspicious that Trump may be in violation of the domestic emoluments clause, which restricts the sitting president from receiving federal compensation, aside from the presidential salary. 

    “The Defense Department has not produced a single document in this investigation,” a Democratic aide with the oversight committee told Politico. It’s worth noting former Acting United States Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan was in office when the committee issued the letter to the Pentagon. Current Defense Secretary Mark Esper assumed office on July 23. 

    “The committee will be forced to consider alternative steps if the Pentagon does not begin complying voluntarily in the coming days,” the aide explained. 

    Related:

    Model Chrissy Teigen Responds to Being Called ‘Filthy Mouthed' by Trump With Twitter Tirade
    Trump Slams 2020 Republican Rivals as 'Three Stooges', Mocks Mark Sanford's Fling With 'Flaming Dancer'
    John Legend Mocks Trump in Viral Melania-Trudeau Gif After POTUS' Tirade at 'Filthy-Mouthed Wife' Chrissy Teigen
    Trump Denies He 'Overruled' VP Pence and Advisors on Secret Meeting With Taliban
    CIA in Damage Control Mode Over Report It Extracted Top Spy From Russia Fearing Exposure Aided by Trump
    Tags:
    profit, Mark Esper, US military, emoluments clause, Scotland, US Air Force, Donald Trump, Trump Turnberry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse